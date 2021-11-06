Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): The Jamghat festival in Lucknow witnessed political flavour as kites featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remained in high demand.

The markets in Lucknow remained flooded with kites for the festival. Many of the kites featured political slogans. Some of the kites carried the photo of the Ayodhya's Ram Temple model.

"Kites with the theme of PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath see more demand. I started receiving orders for these kites one month ago. Seeing the demand, I made some extra kites all of which got sold out quickly. 2000-2500 kites were sold," a Kite seller told ANI.

Following the day of Diwali, the festival of Jamghat is celebrated in Lucknow. During the festival, people fly kites. Kite flying competitions are held across the city. (ANI)

