Kolkata, Apr 21 (PTI) A fire broke out at a plastic godown in the city's congested Topsia area on Friday, following a transformer blast, police said.

Though nobody was injured in the blaze that erupted around 6.30 pm, eight fire tenders were pressed into service, they said.

"The fire has been brought under control, and further investigation is underway,” a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

