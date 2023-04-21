Mumbai, April 21: Imgur has announced that it will start removing explicit, pornographic content from its platform in line with the company's updated terms of service. The move will be set in motion beginning May 15. The popular image-hosting website, in a blog, said, "Explicit and illegal content have historically posed a risk to Imgur's community and business.

During this cleanup, the firm will take off nudity, pornography, and sexually explicit content along with old, unused, and inactive content that is not tied to a user account. However, no light was shed on how Imgur defines “old, unused, and inactive content.” The user will need to download or save any images they wish to save if they no longer adhere to company terms. Porn Found on Kindle Unlimited App: Apple and Alphabet Raise Concerns With Amazon After Learning Sexually Explicit Photos Could Be Accessed by Children.

It is not the first time the website has made a move against explicit content. The firm, in 2019, stopped supporting NSFW subreddits, and age-gated adult content and made it “hidden.” However, it did not remove any adult content or prevent people from posting it. With this move, the website will achieve its crackdown against sexually explicit content. The latest ban is part of a more significant effort that has been going on for several years now. Porn Will Kill Generative AI? Elon Musk Shares Meme Predicting Future of Artificial Intelligence.

In other news, Amazon got a strict warning from Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. against NSFW photos on the Kindle app. Both tech giants raised concerns with Amazon after learning that sexually explicit photographs could be accessed by children on the app used for reading purposes and called on Amazon to strengthen its content moderation. The companies said their concerns were around policy violations but did not provide more details of how their rules were broken or their warnings to Amazon.

