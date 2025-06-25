Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 25 (ANI): The Kolkata Police on Wednesday categorically refuted viral social media claims and some news reports alleging the arrest of three ISIS-linked terrorists disguised as IT workers from the Kasba area of the city.

In a strongly worded post on X, the city police described the claims as "completely false and malicious," warning that legal action would be taken against those deliberately spreading such rumours.

Also Read | Karnataka Engineering Seat Blocking Scam: ED Conducts Raids at Multiple Locations in Bengaluru; BMS College of Engineering, Akash Institute and New Horizon College Searched.

"A completely false and malicious claim is being circulated on social media, alleging that three ISIS-linked terrorists disguised as IT workers have been arrested from Kasba, Kolkata by the NIA. This is entirely untrue. No such arrest has been made by the NIA or any other law enforcement agency," the Kolkata Police posted.

The department said the misinformation was clearly designed to incite fear and disrupt public peace.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: PM Shehbaz Sharif Expresses Readiness for 'Meaningful Dialogue' With New Delhi to Address All Outstanding Issues.

They wrote, "Such misinformation is not only baseless but also intended to create unnecessary panic and disturb public order. Strict legal action will be taken against those who are found deliberately spreading rumours."

It urged citizens to rely on verified and official sources before sharing or amplifying any such unconfirmed content.

"We urge the public to refrain from forwarding or sharing unverified content. Trust official sources. Verify before you amplify," the post read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)