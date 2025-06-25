Bengaluru, June 25: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in the city as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged engineering seat blocking scam in some private colleges here, official sources said. A total of 18 premises, including that of BMS College of Engineering, Akash Institute of Engineering and Technology and New Horizon College of Engineering, Trustees of BMS and their main associates apart from some education consultants and agents were searched, the sources said. Karnataka Engineering Seat-Blocking Scam: Bengaluru Police Arrest 10 People in Connection With Seat Blocking Scam.

The colleges or their promoters could not be contacted for a comment on these charges and the ED action against them. The investigation is being conducted by the Bengaluru zonal unit of the federal probe agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. Some documents and computer hardware has been recovered during the searches, the sources said.