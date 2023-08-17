Kolkata, Aug 17 (PTI) Several school students were injured after their vehicle overturned in south Kolkata's Thakurpukur area on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident happened near Daspara on James Long Sarani around 6.30 am after the pool car hit a 'stone' that was lying on the road, they said.

Also Read | Medical Negligence in Andhra Pradesh Hospital: Doctors Leave Scissors Inside Woman's Stomach After Caesarean Surgery in Eluru, Probe On.

The students were rescued by locals from the overturned vehicle, they added.

The students received minor injuries and they went home with their parents who rushed to the spot after getting to know about the accident.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Wants 'Kar Seva Like Ayodhya' for Shringverpur Dhaam Construction in Prayagraj.

The driver of the pool car was arrested, police said.

Locals said roadwork was underway in the area, and the car most likely hit a concrete block from the construction site before overturning.

Police said they are investigating the cause of the accident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)