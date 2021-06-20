Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 20 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday informed that former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal will appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 22 in connection with the Kotkapura police firing case.

Badal was scheduled to appear before the SIT on June 16 but the probe agency had rescheduled his questioning after Badal expressed inability to appear before the panel, citing ill-health.

According to SAD, Badal will appear before the team at his official MLA flat in Sector 4 in Chandigarh, although he is still not in good health but keen to fulfill his "legal duties".

"Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal will appear before SIT at his official MLA flat in Sector 4, Chandigarh on June 22 in connection with the Kotkapura police firing case. He is still not in good health but keen to fulfill his legal duties," the SAD said in a statement.

Earlier, the Akali Dal patron had asked the SIT to reschedule the date for appearance as he is not keeping good health and "has been advised complete bed rest for 10 days by doctors."

The summon was issued on June 12 in which the probe agency had asked him to appear before it on June 16. In a statement issued on Monday, Badal had said: "As soon as my health gets better, I will be available to join the investigation as per law, at my current place of residence."

In the Kotkapura police firing incident, police opened fire at people protesting against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot in 2015. (ANI)

