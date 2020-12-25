Daman and Diu/Dadra and Nagar Haveli [India], December 25 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday reached Diu for a four-day visit to Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Administrator Praful Patel received the President on his arrival.

The press release by the President's Secretariat stated that the President will inaugurate the Jalandhar Circuit House in Diu.

The President on December 26 will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various developmental project such as inauguration of first academic session of IIIT Vadodara-International Campus Diu; and Kamleshwar School, Ghoghla; laying of foundation stones for construction of a school at Saudwadi; improvement of 1.3 kilometre heritage walk-way on Diu City Wall; conservation and facade restoration of heritage precincts (Zampa and market precinct); up-gradation of fruits and vegetable market at Fort Road; and development of integrated municipal solid waste management system for entire urban and rural areas of Diu district.

On the same day, he will also inaugurate the INS Khukhri Memorial.

On December 27, the President will visit the Diu Fort to inaugurate the Light and Sound show.

The President will return to New Delhi on December 28. (ANI)

