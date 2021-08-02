Chennai, Aug 2 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a portrait of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the late M Karunanidhi in the state Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Kovind, here to attend the Centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu Legislature, unveiled the former DMK president's portrait in the presence of state Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister M K Stalin, also son of Karunanidhi.

First elected to the state Assembly in 1957 from Kulithalai in Tiruchirappalli, the DMK veteran was elected to the House for a total of 13 times till 2016 and never suffered an electoral defeat.

He died on August 7, 2018.

