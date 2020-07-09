Jammu, Jul 9 (PTI) An organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits (KP) on Thursday held anti-Pakistan protests in Jammu against the killing of a BJP leader by terrorists in Bandipora district of north Kashmir and demanded that KPs employed in the Valley be shifted to Jammu due to the increased threat perception.

Wearing black gowns and raising slogans against Pakistan, activists of Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS) led by its president R K Bhat also sought a probe into the killing of BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father Bashir Ahmed and brother Umar Bashir on Wednesday.

Also Read | Businessman Behzad Ghebadi Proves How Being Focused & Dedication Can Help One to Face Any Obstacle.

“YAIKS strongly condemns the brutal killing of a young and dynamic Kashmiri Muslim leader, his father and brother. It was a serious security lapse and seems to be part of a bigger conspiracy,” the organisation said.

"Those who did this cowardly act are Pakistani sponsored terrorists using gun to kill and threaten innocent Kashmiris. It is a shocking and sad news for the whole KP community as well as those working to restore peace and prosperity in the Valley," Bhat said.

Also Read | iQoo Z1x Smartphone With Triple Rear Cameras & Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

YAIKS demands immediate action against the killers and their supporters, he said, adding that union territory administration failed to protect Bari due to the negligence of security forces.

Bari, his father and brother were injured when militants opened fire on them outside Bari's shop opposite police station Bandipora at around 9 pm. They were taken to Bandipora district hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the attack was "pre-planned" by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). A total of 10 police personnel deployed for protecting the politician have been dismissed from service.

Meanwhile, Bhat said due to the prevailing security situation in Kashmir and terrorist threats to nationalist forces in Kashmir, the Valley Posted Migrant Employees (VPME) along with their kids and parents are feeling insecure.

"Around 75 per cent of KP employees in the Valley are residing in rented accommodation outside the camps in different locations. They are feeling insecure and unsafe. We demand that they should be shifted to Jammu due to the increased threat perception," Bhat said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)