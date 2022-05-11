Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI): Amid a raging debate over loudspeakers, Karnataka Minister for Tourism, Environment and Ecology Anand Singh on Wednesday said that appropriate action will be taken against all those found violating decibel standards while using loudspeakers.

Speaking to ANI, the environment minister said, "The special team will conduct surprise visits at sites where loudspeakers are installed to check violations. Appropriate action will be taken against all those found violating decibel standards while using loudspeakers."

The minister informed that the state government has released the circular related to its implementation and has already purchased 190 machines to check the decibels of the loudspeakers which are being used in masjids, temples, events, churches and such programs.

"There will be no compromise in implementing the rule. If all directions are not followed by any organisations, mics will be removed and cases will be booked against such institutions and people," Singh noted.

On Tuesday, the state government banned the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am.

Karnataka government said that a loudspeaker or a public address system shall not be used except after obtaining written permission from the designated authorities.

"A loudspeaker or a public address system shall not be used at night (between 10.00 pm to 6.00 am) except in closed premises for communication within e.g., auditoria, conference rooms, community halls and banquet halls," the circular said.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra also said the action will be taken against the organisation and people for violating the rules while using loudspeakers.

"After 15 days, action will be taken as per the law if at all the permission has not been taken by any of the loudspeakers using authority on any premises. We will remove the loudspeakers and a case will be filed against such people," Jnanendra said.

The circular cited the Supreme Court order which has said that the noise level at the boundary of the public place, where a loudspeaker or public address system or any other noise source is being used shall not exceed 10 dB(A) above the ambient noise standards for the area or 75 dB(A) whichever is lower.

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12 gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

A case was filed against Raj Thackeray on Tuesday when he appealed to people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the areas where loudspeakers are used for 'Azaan'. (ANI)

