Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3 (ANI): Condemning the attacks on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday warned BJP to refrain from violence and said that physical attacks are not appropriate in a democracy.

Along with State Home Minister Mahmood Ali, KTR visited Mulugu ZP Chairman Kusuma Jagadish who was injured in the attack on Tuesday.

While speaking to the media here, KTRS said, "These BJP leaders have a plan and design to incite violence, especially during elections. Accordingly, with the strategy of creating law and order problems, the BJP workers under the leadership of Rajender launched a large-scale attack in Palivela. MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Mulugu ZP Chairman Kusuma Jagadish along with 12 other activists were attacked resulting in bloodshed. They attacked with sticks. All photos and videos are there. There are photos of BJP MLA Etala Rajender, PA Naresh attacking with stones. They attack us and play dramas for sympathy when we are doing our campaign."

KTR said that provocative words will not be tolerated if they are spoken.

"If your theory is to commit violence, we have the power and ability too. But it is the common people who will suffer. Physical attacks are not appropriate in a democracy. Violence is not the solution. Stop such acts and words. If you try to set fire with your silly words and acts, people will teach you good lessons in Telangana," he said.

KTR warned the BJP leaders not to test the patience of the TRS cadre who are over 60 lakh in the State.

He further alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled the meeting after knowing that they are going to lose in Munugode.

"Even JP Nadda did not come. That is why you are attacking. The violence started in Bengal because of you (BJP). This could be seen across the country. This politics is only possible for the BJP. If we continue with this culture, we will fall back," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a clash broke out allegedly between TRS and BJP workers, on the last day of the Munugode by-election campaign, in Telangana's Nalgonda.

Munugode by-election is to be held on November 3.

According to the State Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj, as many as 298 polling stations have been set for the Munugode by-election and 2,41,855 voters will cast their vote.

The State Chief Electoral Officer also said, "The Munugode by-election campaigning will end on Tuesday at 6 pm and the polling time is from 7 am to 6 pm."

There are around 105 critical polling stations identified. The official informed that booth-level officers and medical teams are available in all stations.

He further mentioned that they have given the new design voter ID for the first time in Munugode and have also set up webcasting in all the polling centres. 51 teams have been assigned, including flying squads and static surveillance teams are deployed, he had said.

"As many as 199 Micro Observers are deployed. We have deployed 3,366 state police and 15 companies of the central police force in Munogode. 185 cases have been registered and Rs.6.80 crore and 4,500 litres of liquor have been seized so far," Vikas Raj had said. (ANI)

