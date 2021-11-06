Jammu, Nov 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the coronavirus situation in the Union Territory on Saturday and directed for strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour to check any spike in the cases.

Sinha also reviewed the situation of dengue in Jammu and directed the officials concerned for effective prevention efforts even as a central team is in Jammu to assess the on-ground situation in the Union Territory.

Reviewing the COVID-19 situation during a series of meetings with the members of the Covid Task Force, deputy commissioners and superintendents of police, Sinha emphasised on the need to take effective and quick actions to minimise COVID-19 impacts.

He termed rapid asymptomatic testing and contact tracing as important tools to help reduce the spread of the virus.

The lieutenant governor directed the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and health department to strictly enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour in hospitals, shopping complexes and other public places.

He passed specific directions to the health department for monitoring all the relevant data on a regular basis for swift action.

While appreciating the efforts of the district administrations for making tremendous efforts in the fight against Covid on various fronts, Sinha said the good practices must be replicated by other districts as well for a better outcome.

"The main line of defence is now vaccination. We have secured sufficient supplies to support vaccination and efforts should be made to maximise uptake,” the L-G said, setting a timeline of one week for 100 per cent coverage of the overdue second doses.

Instructions were also issued to the officials concerned to ensure that restrictions on the public gatherings continue, besides declaration of red zones and micro containment zones in areas registering surge in positive cases on priority, an official spokesperson said.

During the meetings, the lieutenant governor sought district-wise feedback on various critical aspects of Covid management and implementation of the directions passed in the previous meetings.

Sinha directed the deputy commissioners to regularly monitor the functionality of the oxygen plants in their respective districts and get the audit of oxygen generating plants done for operational readiness.

In the meeting, they also discussed the way forward for more effectively tackling and containing the spread of the infection across the Union Territory, the spokesperson said, adding the lieutenant governor was informed that around 59 per cent of the targeted population has already received the second dose of Covid vaccine.

The lieutenant governor reviewed the situation of dengue in Jammu and directed the officials concerned for effective prevention efforts.

Over 1,000 cases of dengue have been reported this year across Jammu and Kashmir with majority of the cases recorded in Jammu district.

The spokesperson said a central team is in Jammu to assess the on-ground situation of dengue in the Union Territory.

