New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) A 22-year-old labourer died in a mudslide while digging a 20-feet-deep ditch in Delhi's Dwarka on Wednesday, an official said.

Pintoo and two other labourers were trapped inside the ditch and were injured, a police officer said.

A 20-feet ditch was being dug up for an underground sewerage line on Surukhpur road, when a mudslide occurred and the three workers were trapped inside, the officer said.

The three workers were rescued and taken to a hospital. While the other workers were not injured and left without taking any medical help, Pintoo was declared dead by doctors, he said.

An official of the Delhi Fire Services said they received a call around 5.52 pm informing that labourers had been trapped due to a mudslide. Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the site, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and investigation has been launched, the officer said.

