New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said the Line of Actual Control (LAC) requires constant vigilance, as both India and China continue to increase their presence along the border, even as diplomatic and military-level engagements help maintain stability.

Speaking on the situation along the LAC, General Dwivedi said, "Regarding the Line of Actual Control, it needs constant vigilance today. This means that both sides are gradually trying to increase their presence." He referred to a series of high-level interactions between the two countries that have contributed to easing tensions.

Highlighting recent developments, the Army Chief said, "You know what kind of understanding we reached on October 21, 2024. Before that, the two top leaders met in Kazan. After that, they met in Tianjin, and in between, we have had our SR-level meetings." He added that institutional mechanisms between the two sides have remained active, stating, "Similarly, we have had our WMCC meetings."

General Dwivedi also pointed to sustained engagement at the ministerial level, saying, "In addition to all this, our Defence Minister has met with their Defence Minister twice. Our Foreign Minister has met with their Foreign Minister twice."

According to the Army Chief, these continuous interactions have helped create a conducive environment for managing the border situation. "As a result, what is happening is that there is a kind of sense of urgency and a sense of acceptance from both sides to keep the borders as calm and quiet as possible," he said.

Emphasising the importance of dialogue, General Dwivedi said open communication remains central to the approach adopted by both countries.

"And how to go about it? Firstly, to keep the communication open...So now what we have done is that we have various levels of talks. They speak to each other and make sure that the minor issues are resolved at that place and not made into major issues...the aim is to resolve as early as possible, as fast as possible...this has actually drawn the results," the COAS added. (ANI)

