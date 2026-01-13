New Delhi, January 13: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday welcomed the decision by quick-commerce giant Blinkit to remove "10-minute delivery" branding from its platforms, calling it a major victory for the safety and dignity of gig workers. The move follows a directive from the Union Labour Ministry aimed at reducing the intense pressure on delivery partners. "Satyamev Jayate (Truth alone triumphs). Together, we have won," Chadha wrote in a social media post on X. He expressed gratitude to the Central Government for what he described as a "timely, decisive, and compassionate intervention" to protect those on the front lines of the gig economy.

The change became visible on Tuesday as Blinkit updated its primary tagline. The previous promise of "10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes" has been replaced with "30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep." While the platform will still aim for efficiency, it will no longer use the explicit 10-minute timeframe as its core marketing hook. The decision comes after Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a high-level meeting with executives from major players, including Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato, and Swiggy. During the meeting, the government urged companies to scrap ultra-fast delivery claims to prevent riders from taking life-threatening risks on the road. 'No More 10-Minute Delivery': Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato, Swiggy and Other Quick Commerce Players Drop Delivery Deadlines After Labour Minister’s Intervention.

Raghav Chadha has been a vocal critic of the "ultra-fast" model, recently spending a day working as a Blinkit delivery partner to experience the "grassroots reality" of the job. He argued that the visible pressure of the 10-minute clock was a primary cause of road accidents involving gig workers. "When '10 minutes' is printed on a rider's T-shirt, jacket, or bag, and a timer runs on the customer's screen, the pressure is real, constant, and dangerous," Chadha stated. He noted that removing this branding is a crucial step toward ensuring the safety of not just the riders, but everyone sharing the roads. Govt Asks Online Delivery Platforms To Drop ‘10-Minute’ Commitments for Gig Worker Safety; Blinkit, Zepto and Zomato To Comply After Mansukh Mandaviya’s Intervention.

'Satyamev Jayate, We Have Won’

My message to our delivery riders on this big victory, and to every citizen who supported the cause. pic.twitter.com/aiDHkBSnMK — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 13, 2026

The government's intervention follows a series of protests by gig workers. In late December 2025, delivery partners across India launched strikes to demand the removal of 10-minute delivery targets, citing unsafe working conditions and lack of social security. The implementation of the Code on Social Security (2020) in late 2025 has also increased the regulatory pressure on tech platforms to provide better health and accident insurance for their workforce. Other major quick-commerce aggregators are expected to follow Blinkit’s lead and phase out similar time-bound branding in the coming days.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Raghav Chadha). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

