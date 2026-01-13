Mathura, January 13: An extraordinary incident unfolded at a district hospital in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday when a man, bitten by a snake, arrived seeking medical attention with the serpent still "snuggled" in his jacket. The bizarre event, captured in a video that has since gone viral, caused immediate panic among patients and staff, highlighting both the man's unusual approach to medical emergencies and concerns regarding healthcare facilities.

Deepak, a 39-year-old e-rickshaw driver, presented himself at the hospital after being bitten by a 1.5-foot-long snake. When questioned about the reptile that had bitten him, Deepak reportedly unzipped his jacket and produced the live snake, sending those in the vicinity into a state of alarm. The sudden appearance of the cobra, as identified in some reports, led to a chaotic scene, with patients and staff reportedly fleeing in terror. Snake on Bike Video: Live Snake Found Slithering on Motorcycle Near Railway Crossing in UP's Amethi.

The man's decision to bring the snake to the hospital, while alarming, is often rooted in the belief that identifying the specific snake species can aid doctors in administering the correct anti-venom. However, the method employed by Deepak created a significant safety risk within the hospital premises. The viral video of the incident has garnered varied reactions online, with some users acknowledging the potential logic behind bringing the snake for identification, while others expressed shock at the sheer audacity and danger of the act. Deepak also reportedly complained about a delay in receiving treatment, alleging a lack of facilities at the hospital.

Hospital authorities swiftly intervened to manage the perilous situation. Chief Medical Superintendent Neeraj Agrawal stated that the patient was instructed to remove the reptile from the premises due to the danger it posed to other individuals. Police were subsequently called to the scene to safely rescue the serpent. It is suspected that the snake may have belonged to Deepak, according to the CMS. The man was eventually treated for the snakebite, though details of his condition were not immediately available. Snake Found Coiled Inside Bike's Helmet, Video Goes Viral.

मथुरा में एक ई-रिक्शा वाले को सांप ने काट लिया। सांप ऐसा वैसा नहीं- एकदम फ़नधारी आदमी जिला अस्पताल में खड़े होकर चिल्ला रहा था कि उसका इलाज नहीं हो रहा। तभी एक ने कहा - कहां है सांप? तो उसने जैकेट के अंदर से जिंदा सांप निकाल कर दिखा दिया। ग़ज़ब धुरंधर लोग हैं 😂 pic.twitter.com/k4nSnrIRin — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) January 13, 2026

This unusual event underscores the critical need for public awareness regarding snakebite first aid and the safe handling of venomous creatures, even in the immediate aftermath of an incident. While the intention may have been to assist medical professionals, bringing a live snake into a crowded hospital environment poses considerable risks to everyone present.

