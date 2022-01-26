Ladakh (Leh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Residents of Ladakh performed a traditional dance at 73rd Republic Day celebrations on Polo ground in Leh.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur addressed the gathering on Republic Day.

Also Read | Kerala Reports 49,771 New COVID-19 Cases, 63 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

He said, "In these years, India has achieved a lot. Our constitution not only gave us fundamental rights but also fundamental duties that we must follow."

The L-G also said that tourist places in the Union Territory have been opened for the public and this will boost tourism in the sector. (ANI)

Also Read | Mumbai: 'Nirbhaya Squads To Boost Women's Safety', Says Aditya Thackrey.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)