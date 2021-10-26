Patna (Bihar) [India], October 26 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has expressed confidence in his younger son Tejashwi's leadership and lauded him for "handling the party pretty well in his absence". The comments came amid a strained relationship being witnessed between his two sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi over the leadership of the party.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said that Tejashwi handled the party pretty well in his absence which was beyond his expectations and made RJD the largest party in the last Assembly polls in Bihar.

"The way Tejashwi handled the party in my absence, it was beyond my expectations. Along with my son, every party worker worked hard and made RJD the largest party in the previous Assembly election," the RJD supremo said.

"The RJD would have been in power in the state but the present ruling NDA alliance in the state cheated to gain power," he said.

"I know Tejashwi is campaigning in both constituencies going for by-polls and is doing really well, giving a strong fight to the NDA. I will ensure their 'visarjan' (immersion)," the veteran leader said.

Yadav further showed confidence in winning the Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur by-polls by a great margin.

The strained relationship between Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi has been evident after RJD students' wing state president Akash Yadav, who is believed to be a close aide of Tej Pratap, was removed from his post.

Further Tej Pratap Yadav, earlier this month, had alleged that his father and veteran leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has been held "hostage" in New Delhi despite getting bail earlier this year.

Tej Pratap has also alleged that he has been stopped to meet his father Lalu Yadav.

Tej Pratap had also announced that he will announce a big step in the coming days while stating that he is no longer part of RJD. (ANI)

