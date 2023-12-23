New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): A Delhi court has allowed Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, an accused in an alleged land-for-job scam in the railways, to travel abroad from January 6 to 18, 2024.

Special judge Vishal Gogne of Rouse Avenue court on Friday allowed Yadav's plea to travel to Australia and New Zealand on an official visit.

Also Read | Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Multi-Story Building of Ankura Hospital in Gudimalkapur Area (Watch Video).

The court has directed him to furnish a deposit of Rs 25 lakh. The purpose of the visit is related to the construction of roads and bridges as part of the Six-lane Ganga Bridge Project, funded by the Asian Development Bank and the State Government of Bihar.

He is to travel to Australia and New Zealand for an official visit from January 6 to 18, 2024.

Also Read | 'Prime Meridian Runs Through Ujjain', Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Vows to Change World Time.

It was submitted by the counsel for Yadav that he shall be leading a team of four senior government officials and 16 engineers of the Road Construction Department of the State of Bihar.

The court has allowed him to renew his passport for one year.

However, the counsel prayed that the passport be permitted to be renewed for the full tenure of 10 years, as Yadav is required to undertake frequent visits to various countries and inconvenience is caused by the short-term renewal of the passport. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)