New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the landslide victory in Assam municipal elections reflected people's unwavering trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP's politics of development.

Shah also congratulated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party State President Bhabesh Kalita, BJP Assam Pradesh and the party's ally.

"The landslide victory in Assam municipal elections reflects people's unwavering trust in PM Narendra Modi led BJP's politics of development. Grateful to the people of Assam for their continued support. Congratulations to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bhabesh kalita, BJP Assam Pradesh and our ally," Shah said in a tweet.

Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies are leading in 64 out of 80 Municipal Corporations in Assam for which votes are being counted on Wednesday.

In the 80 Municipal Corporations, which consist of 977 wards, the BJP is leading in 548 wards, followed by Congress in 61 wards.

Out of 977 wards, results for 57 have already been declared uncontested, and elections were held for the remaining 920 wards.

This is the first time EVMs were used instead of ballot papers in these elections.

The polls recorded a total voter turnout of 70 per cent, said the state election commission.

In the Assam civic polls, 2,532 candidates are in the fray. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded the maximum number of candidates (825), followed by Congress with 706 candidates and BJP's ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 243 candidates. (ANI)

