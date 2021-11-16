Erode (TN) Nov 16 (PTI): For the fifth time in a week or so, landslides were reported on Tuesday at Bargur in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu thereby cutting off the town from 32 villages.

According to Revenue officials, boulders and mud fell on the ghat road affecting the flow of traffic between Anthiyur in Erode district of Tamil Nadu and Mysore in Karnataka State via Bargur. The officials of the Highways Department and the Forest Department cleared the debris and traffic was disrupted.

