Gurugram, November 16: In a tragic incident, a man died while other sustained injuries after their bike was allegedly hit by a car on Southern Peripheral Road in Sector 72 in Gurugram on Sunday. The car was reportedly on the wrong side of the road. According to report, owing to the collision, the duo on motorcycle flung in the air, hit a stationary truck, and collapsed. The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was declared dead at the hospital, while the other victim is undergoing treatment. The accused car driver fled the spot after the accident. Road Accident in Bihar: SUV Collides With Truck in Lakhisarai, 6 Killed, 4 Injured.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the deceased identified as Arvind Pandey and his colleague Mehmood Samsad were riding a motorcycle on Southern Peripheral Road when a car, allegedly from the wrong direction, hit their vehicle. Pandey was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead. He reportedly died of excessive bleeding and head injuries. Samsad approached the police with a complaint in this matter and a case was registered under section 279 and section 304A of the IPC. Sushant Singh Rajput's 5 Relatives Among 6 Killed In Road Accident In Bihar's Lakhisrai District: Reports.

“The car driver was driving on the wrong side of the road and there was a massive head-on collision between the two vehicles. The man, who was driving, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.” Dinkar, SHO, Badshahpur police station was quoted as saying by the HT. The police said that the accused car driver will be arrested soon.

