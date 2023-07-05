New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) A large portion of a road in west Delhi's Janakpuri has caved in, causing traffic congestion in the area, police said on Wednesday.

They said the incident occurred on Tuesday night and barricades have been erected around the spot to avert any mishap.

Visuals of the cave-in are doing the rounds on social media. The national capital recorded 0.2 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

According to police, the area was cordoned off timely and no mishap was reported. The department concerned has been informed so that repairs can be undertaken.

The traffic police department said it has received information about congestion from Pankha Road in Janakpuri and on the road coming from Mangolpuri towards Janakpuri.

