Patna (Bihar) [India], April 6 (ANI): A large number of devotees thronged Mahavir Temple in Patna on the occasion of Ram Navami 2025 on Sunday.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary who offered prayers at the temple said, "Heartiest wishes of Ram Navami to all the countrymen and all the people of Bihar. May the blessings of Lord Shri Ram, Hanuman Maharaj Ji remain with everyone and may everyone remain healthy and happy. Crowd management has been efficient by the administration."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake Launch India-Backed Railway Projects in Anuradhapura (See Pics and Video).

A member of Mahavir Temple, Saayan Kunal and husband of MP Shambhavi Choudhary said that they have tried to provide all the requisite facilities to all the devotees.

He said, "We are celebrating Ram Navami. We are trying to provide all the requisite facilities to all the devotees. As a precautionary measure after Waqf Amendment Bill has been passed, the administration deployed adequate security forces."

Also Read | Ram Navami 2025: Festival Being Celebrated Today With Religious Fervour, Devotees Throng Temples Across Country (Watch Videos).

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the greetings of 'Ram Navami' and wished for fresh enthusiasm in the lives of countrymen.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. May this holy and sacred occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth festival bring new consciousness and fresh enthusiasm into all your lives and continuously provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!"

Scores of devotees thronged Ayodhya's Ram Temple on this auspicious occasion.

Before visiting the temple, devotees took a holy dip in the Saryu River in Ayodhya.

On Ram Navami, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya was adorned with vibrant flowers and dazzling lights, drawing devotees from across the country to celebrate Lord Ram's birth.

One devotee said, "I am feeling very good after coming here...The arrangements here are very good..."Another devotee from Varanasi said, "I have come from Varanasi to offer prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami..."

Devotees also thronged the Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya.

Hanuman Garhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das said, "I would like to extend greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami. Aarti took place in the morning at 3 am. Devotees in large numbers are offering prayers at the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami. Today is the birthday of Lord Ram, and I extend best wishes to all the devotees. I will pray for the welfare of the world."

Ram Navmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)