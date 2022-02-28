Lohardaga (Jharkhand), Feb 28 (PTI) A large quantity of explosive material and three cane bombs weighing 25 kg each were recovered by Lohardaga police and Jharkhand Jaguar, an elite assault force of the state police, from Putrar jungle on Monday during its on going anti-naxal operation, a police official said.

The recovery was made when the police were searching the forest and stumbled upon some equipment which were hid there, the official said.

A search was launched and 175 kgs of ammonium nitrate and the three IEDs were found, the official said.

Lohardaga police is carrying out an anti naxal operation for the past ten days, during which there have been at least ten encounters with the ultras and one Maoist was killed. Nine other ultras were arrested and several bunkers used by them were demolished.

The forces had also recovered 24 weapons like INSAS, SLR, 315 and 303 bore rifles, light machine gun, semi automatic rifle and 1676 live cartridges, the official said.

The Lohardaga superintendent of police, Priyanka Meena directed intensification of the search and said the anti-naxal operation will continue.

