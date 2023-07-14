New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The Law Commission of India on Friday issued a public notice extending the time period by two more weeks for submission of suggestions on Uniform Civil Code.

The public notice stated that "in view of the overwhelming response from the public on the subject of Uniform Civil Code and numerous requests received from various quarters regarding the extension of time for submitting their comments, the Law Commission has decided to grant an extension of two weeks for the submission of views and suggestions by the concerned stakeholders."

It further stated that, the Law Commission values the input of all stakeholders and aims to create an inclusive environment that encourages active engagement. We encourage all interested parties to utilize this extended timeframe to contribute their valuable ideas and expertise.

Accordingly, any interested individual, institution or organisation may furnish their comments on the issue of Uniform Civil Code till July 28, 2023.

Earlier on June 14, 2023, the 22nd Law Commission of India had solicit views and ideas of the public at large and recognized religious organizations about the Uniform Civil Code.

Initially the 21st Law Commission of India had examined the subject on Uniform Civil Code and solicited the views of all the stakeholders through its appeal along with a questionnaire dated October 7, 2016 and further public appeals/notices dated March 19, March 27 and October 4, 2018.

Pursuant to the same, overwhelming responses have been received by the Commission. The 21st Law Commission has issued the consultation paper on “Reforms of Family Law” on August 31, 2018. Since more than three years have been lapsed from the date of issuance of the said Consultation Paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various Court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject. (ANI)

