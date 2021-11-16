Jammu, Nov 16 (PTI) A leading body of lawyers on Tuesday demanded construction of additional buildings to accommodate various tribunals and offices related to registration work in the high court complex here.

The demand was raised in a memorandum submitted by a five-member delegation of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association-Jammu (JKHCBA-J) to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here, a spokesperson of the lawyers said.

He said the delegation led by JKHCBA-J president M K Bhardwaj called on Sinha and acquainted him about the issues being faced by the lawyers, particularly on account of lack of infrastructure at the high court complex.

The delegation made some suggestions regarding developing additional infrastructure in the Janipur Court complex itself to accommodate various tribunals and offices related to the registration work, the spokesperson said.

Stating that the existing infrastructure was deficient, the delegation suggested that a multi-storied building should be constructed within the complex where a lot of land is available so that all such offices related to judicial work are housed in the same premises.

The spokesperson said many of the cases remain unattended due to the scattered nature of the tribunal, offices of sub-registrars and other allied institutions.

The delegation appealed to the Lt Governor to use his office for creation of additional benches of tribunals such as CAT, DRT and Consumer Courts, he said.

The spokesperson said Sinha was requested to engage maximum number of young advocates as standing counsels and assisting counsels in different government offices and autonomous bodies as young lawyers are facing a struggle for survival due to the COVID-19 pandemic or fix some stipend in their favour.

He said the Lt Governor heard the delegation patiently and assured that the demands would be sympathetically considered.

