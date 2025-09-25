Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming elections, several senior leaders from BJP, TDP, and Congress in Kurnool district officially joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), a press release said.

The joining took place at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli, in the presence of party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

From the Emmiganur constituency, key BJP and TDP leaders who shifted allegiance to YSRCP include K R Murahari Reddy (BJP Assembly In-charge, Emmiganur), Kiran Kumar (BJP Emmiganur Town President), Mala Madhubabu (Former TDP Councillor - Emmiganur), and Cheneta Mallikarjun (TDP Emmiganur City General Secretary).

The political migration also extended to Kurnool city and surrounding areas, with several prominent figures making the switch. Among them were P G Rampullayya Yadav (Congress MP candidate - Kurnool), Monika Reddy (TDP Corporator - 51st Division), Narasimhulu Yadav (Former Standing Committee Chairman), Loknath Yadav (Former DCCB Bank Director), Pradeep Venkatesh Yadav (Former Railway Board Member), and TDP leaders Shabbir Ahmed and Fairoz from the 8th Division.

The induction event witnessed the participation of several senior YSRCP leaders including former MP Butta Renuka, Kurnool District YSRCP President S V Mohan Reddy, YSRCP Kurnool Parliamentary In-charge and former MLC Gangula Prabhakar Reddy, and Kurnool City YSRCP President Ahmed Ali Khan, among others.

This wave of political realignment is being seen as a major boost for YSRCP in Kurnool district as the party prepares for a high-stakes electoral season.

According to the "Status of Panchayat Elections in PRI's" from the central panchayat website, the next rural local body elections (Gram Panchayats) in Andhra Pradesh are due in February 2026. (ANI)

