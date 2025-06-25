New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Several Left parties held a joint protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday against what they termed as an "unprovoked" attack on Iran by the United States and Israel.

The protest saw participation from hundreds of people, including representatives and senior leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India, CPI(ML), Revolutionary Socialist Party, and the Forward Bloc, an official statement of the CPI(M) said.

Addressing the gathering, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member R Arun Kumar said, “Over 56,000 people have already been killed in Palestine due to Israeli aggression, yet the Indian government refuses to even vote against this genocide in the UN. Now, following the recent US-Israel assault on Iran, it still chooses silence. This is nothing short of complicity. If you do not stand against crimes against humanity, you are silently endorsing them.”

He reiterated the Left parties' core demands: immediate freedom and full statehood for Palestine, international recognition, and the right of return for all displaced Palestinians.

Kumar added that the sustained oppression of sovereign nations like Iran and Palestine by the US and Israel is not only a violation of international law but a threat to global peace. “Any ceasefire will remain fragile unless the structural oppression ends,” he warned.

Other Left leaders who addressed the protest included Amarjeet Kaur (CPI), Sucheta De (CPI-ML), RS Dagar (RSP), and G Devrajan (Forward Bloc).

All speakers echoed the call for India to adopt an independent and non-aligned foreign policy rooted in justice and solidarity with oppressed peoples globally, the statement said.

