Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) A seven-month-old leopard died in a fight with another leopard in Bhilwara district's Asind on Tuesday, forest officials said.

The female leopard's body was found in the Bhimar forest area under the Badnor police station limits, Deputy Conservator of Forest Devendra Pratap Jagawat said.

He said the animal had deep wounds to the neck and abdomen, and a post-mortem examination would be carried out.

