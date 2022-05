Jalpaiguri (WB), May 8 (PTI) A full-grown leopard strayed into the Binnaguri Cantonment in West Bengal's Japaiguri district on Sunday, triggering panic among the residents, forest officials said.

The forest department was soon informed about the leopard by the cantonment authorities, they said. Forest personnel rescued the animal and took it to the Lataguri Environmental Observatory for treatment, the officials said.

After treatment there, it will be released into the wilds of north Bengal, they said.

