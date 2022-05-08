Chennai, May 8: Tamil Nadu seems to be poised for hotter days after the cyclonic storm as the weather system will induce north-westerly winds blocking the sea breeze, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD added that this will depend on the path of the cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the Department, Chennai and adjoining districts will have temperature above 40 degrees Celsius in the next couple of days. The IMD in a statement on Saturday said the well-marked low-pressure area over the south-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining the Andaman sea has concentrated into a depression. Cyclone Asani Rages in Southeast Bay of Bengal, Likely To Move Northwestwards and Intensify Further Into Severe Cyclonic Storm, Says IMD.

This depression, according to the IMD will intensify into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Sunday and move towards Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast by Monday morning bringing in heavy rains.

While Tamil Nadu may not benefit from the rains, the temperature is likely to shoot up by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius for the next few days. A senior IMD official while speaking to IANS on Sunday, said: "The wind system may not benefit Tamil Nadu as rains but the temperature is likely to shoot up by 2-3 degrees Celsius and dry heat will accumulate. There is likely to be a spike in temperature for the next few days."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2022 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).