India News | Leopardess Rescued from Well Using Ladder in Gujarat Village

Chhotaudepur (Guj), Jun 10 (PTI) A leopardess trapped inside a 15-feet deep well was rescued using a wooden ladder at a village of Gujarat's Chhotaudepur district, a forest official said on Wednesday.

A video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, shows the four-year-old leopardess climbing out of a well using the ladder and vanishing into the bushes at Runwad village in Kwant taluka.

The animal might have accidentally fallen into the well near a farm while chasing a prey on Tuesday night, an official said.

Luckily, the leopardess managed to survive the night as she sat on a narrow platform used for placing a pump, just above the surface of the water, he said.

"On learning about the trapped leopardess in the early hours of Wednesday, our teams rushed to the spot. We quickly realised that the animal might fall into the water and drown if we tranquilise her. So, we decided to use the ladder instead," deputy conservator of forest Nilesh Pandya said.

After some initial apprehension, the leopardess managed to climb out of the well using the ladder, he added.

