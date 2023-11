Srinagar, Nov 30 (PTI) Security forces on Thursday busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district and arrested two terror associates, officials said.

"The police along with teams of the Army and CRPF busted a terror module of LET/TRF and recovered arms from Tutigund forest on the disclosure of terror associates Pervaiz Ahmad Dar and Showkat Ahmad Shergujri," they said.

The officials said a case has been registered in this regard at the Handwara police station.

The investigation has been taken up, the officials said, adding more arrests and recoveries are expected in the case.

