New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted work done by the Centre over the last seven years, emphasising on the decisive steps taken to eliminate corruption and bring in transparency and accountability in governance.

In a tweet, he shared a link to his website that elaborated on the 'Vikas Yatras' and the Modi government's 'spirit of service'.

"The Narendra Modi government has leveraged technology at all levels to make governance transparent, accountable and hassle-free," the Prime Minister tweeted on Friday, with a link.

He added, "Modi government is ensuring that building trust among people becomes a cornerstone of its governance."

The linked article, titled 'Ushering in an Era of Transparency in New India', said that every aspect of governance, which were deeply affected by corruption, is being cleaned by the sustained action of the Narendra Modi government.

"Leveraging honesty, technology, good governance practices and Vishwas-trusting the Indian citizen, the Modi government continues to conduct one surgical strike after another against corruption" it read.

It highlighted several steps taken by the Centre over the last few years, including Acts like the Chit Funds Act and Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act aimed at protecting the poor from investing savings in fraudulent schemes, and the RERA Act to protect the rights of home buyers.

It also underlined the Black Money Act, Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, Benami Transactions Act and the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) as 'rigorous Anti-Black Money Legislations'.

"Faceless Assessment system and Faceless Appeals System has been brought in the Income Tax assessment process to ensure a completely fair assessment of taxes of the common man," it said.

It further said that through the implementation of Jan Dhan, Aadhar and Mobile (JAM Trinity), benefits of government schemes are directly transferred into bank accounts of beneficiaries circumventing the middlemen. (ANI)

