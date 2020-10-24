Jammu, Oct 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha extended his warm greetings on the occasion of Mahanavami and Dussehra festivals to the people of the Union Territory on Saturday.

In his message, Sinha prayed for peace, prosperity and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Mahanavami marks the end of the nine-day Navratra festival and the devotees are filled with renewed energy and enthusiasm in their lives. I pray that with the divine blessings, may we all steer ahead the task of overhauling Jammu and Kashmir for our future generations," the LG said.

Highlighting the significance of Dussehra, he said it marks the victory of good over evil.

"The day gives us hope that the most powerful woes could be defeated with determination and a positive outlook. May we all achieve victory over evils, both internal as well as worldly, and move towards a better world," Sinha said.

