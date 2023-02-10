Gurugram, Feb 9 (PTI) The Excise department in Haryana has cancelled the licence of Casa Danza from where 14 sachets of drugs were recovered during a police raid on January 28.

The cancellation of the club's licence was recommended by the police.

The police had raided the club in Udyog Vihar Phase 3 in the early hours on January 28 and seized 14 sachets of drugs, including cocaine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)and heroin.

They had also detained 288 men and women on the suspicion of consuming drugs.

Days after raid, the police wrote to the Excise department, recommending cancellation of the club's licence.

"The club's licence has been cancelled by the Excise department on the basis of the action taken by Gurugram Police and the irregularities found in the operation of the club," the police said in a statement.

The police have registered an FIR against three club owners, three managers and other staff members but no arrests have been made so far. The report of blood samples of the men and women detained during the raid is also awaited.

Last August, a manager and six bouncers of the club were arrested for allegedly assaulting six people who had come to party.

