Shimla, Mar 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Thursday rued the indefinite licence to power generation companies, which, he said, has caused the state "substantial losses" and its residents various hardships.

Presiding over the International conference on Dam Safety here, Sukhu said earlier such licences used to be valid for 35-40 years and then ownership of the hydel project would transfer to the state.

He said river water is the main source of power generation in the state and there are still many such power projects with no time limit fixed for their handover to the state.

The state government is fighting legal battles to take back these projects, he said.

Sukhu said that the people of Himachal Pradesh have contributed immensely in paving way for many hydel power projects. Many were displaced during the construction of Bhakra Dam and Pong Dam, and they are still fighting for their settlement rights, he said.

It is very unfortunate that the people of the state had to approach the apex Court to get their share, he said.

Though the water from the reservoirs lead to prosperity, during monsoon, when the same water is released, it also brings hardships to the people living downstream, Sukhu said.

"Since the people of the state have already borne the brunt of nature's fury in 2023, we have to prepare ourselves much in advance to mitigate such calamities," he said at the conference slated to conclude on Saturday.

According to a statement, Sukhu said the government has directed authorities to alert the people living downstream whenever the excess water is released.

He said the government has also formulated a Dam Safety Act for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of dams.

