Jaipur, Mar 18 (PTI) Light rain is expected in many areas of northern Rajasthan in the coming days due to the effect of a new western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

According to the MeT department, due to the effect of a new weak western disturbance, cloudy weather is likely once again on March 20, and light rain is expected at some places with thunder in the northern parts of the state.

Also Read | Gurugram Car Robbery: 2 Men Fradulently Rob Vehicle and Transfer Money by Impersonating As Loan Recovery Agent, Arrested.

During this time, light rain and strong winds are likely to occur at some places in the Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions.

From March 21, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry in most parts for the next 4-5 days. The maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees in the next 2-3 days.

Also Read | Sunita Williams Homecoming: '1.4 Billion Indians Praying for Safe Return of Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut and Colleague Butch Wilmore' Says ISRO Scientist Guru Prasad.

The maximum temperature in the state on Tuesday was recorded at 36.9 degrees Celsius in the border area of Barmer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)