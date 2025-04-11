Chandigarh, Apr 11 (PTI) Gusty winds and light rain at some places in Punjab and Haryana brought down the mercury in the two states on Friday, providing a respite from hot weather conditions.

According to the MeT department here, the day-temperatures hovered well below the normal limits in the two states and their common capital Chandigarh.

There was a drop of 4-7 degrees at most places in the two states in comparison with Thursday's maximum temperatures.

However, at few places like Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Sirsa, the maximum temperatures dropped by more than eleven notches as against yesterday's maximums.

Chandigarh, which received light shower, recorded a high of 33.9 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar, Patiala, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Hisar, Jind and Panchkula were among the places to receive light shower.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius, Hisar 36.4 degrees, Karnal 32.4 degrees, Sirsa 31.2 degrees, Gurugram 32.7 while Faridabad recorded a high of 33.3 degrees Celsius, according to the Met.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a maximum temperature of 28.5 degrees, Ludhiana 32.5 degrees, Patiala 34.4 degrees, Pathankot 26.8 degrees, Bathinda 33 degrees, Gurdaspur 28 degrees, Rupnagar 33.1 degrees while Mohali's maximum settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius.

