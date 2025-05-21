Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 20 (PTI) The death toll due to lightning strikes in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra has gone up by 28 to 76 in 2024 compared to the previous year, officials said.

As per an official report, 48 people had died in 2023 in all eight districts of Marathwada due to lightning strikes.

The total number of fatalities due to flood and other monsoon-related calamities also climbed by 47 to 126 in 2024, it said.

The highest number of 15 deaths in 2024 due to lightning strikes was recorded in Latur district, followed by Jalna (12), Beed (11), Parbhani and Nanded (10 each), Dharashiv (4) and Hingoli (3).

