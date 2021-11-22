Chatra, Nov 22 (PTI) Over 800 bottles of liquor, being smuggled to Bihar, were seized in Jharkhand's Chatra district after the vehicle transporting those met with an accident, police said.

The mini-truck hit a tree on the roadside in the Chatra Sadar police station area on Sunday night, they said.

On inspecting the vehicle after the accident, police found 840 bottles of liquor of different brands hidden behind sacks of garlic, they added.

The estimated cost of the liquor bottles is around Rs 3.50 lakh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Avinash Kumar said.

Arrests are yet to be made but a case was registered against the vehicle owner and its driver, he said.

The consignment was being smuggled to Bihar, where alcohol in prohibited, police said.

Chatra shares border with Bihar.

