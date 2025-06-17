Bhubaneswar, Jun 17 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday sealed a liquor shop here following allegations that two persons died after consuming alcohol bought from the outlet, an official said.

After receiving allegations from some locals of the Laxmisagar area here, a team of excise officials collected some samples from the liquor shop located near the station bazaar and sealed it.

Also Read | Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Crime Scene Reconstruction in Meghalaya's Sohra Sheds More Light in Murder of Indore Husband by Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi.

"We have information that some people have been hospitalised after consuming liquor from the shop. We have collected some liquor samples from the shop for testing and sealed it," the Deputy Superintendent of Excise, Bhubaneswar, Raj Sekhar Swain, said.

According to locals, a group of youths bought liquor from the shop and conducted a feast. After that four to five persons became seriously ill and were admitted to a hospital and two of them died, they alleged.

Also Read | TCS Deployment Policy: Tata Consultancy Services Mandates 225 Billing Days per Year, Limits Bench Time to 35 Days.

However, the alleged death of two persons due to illicit liquor or food poisoning or some other reason can be ascertained after post-mortem examination and an investigation, another excise official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)