Indore, Jan 31 (PTI) A liver transported to Indore from Goa through a regular flight was transplanted into a 67-year-old man, giving him a fresh lease of life, officials said on Friday.

Ajay Giri (45) was admitted to a private hospital in Goa on January 26 after suffering a brain haemorrhage. After his condition did not improve, doctors declared him brain dead on January 29, officials said.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Accorded Ceremonial Welcome in Parliament, To Address Both Houses (Watch Video).

Giri's grief-stricken family agreed to his posthumous organ donation, following which surgeons retrieved the liver from his brain-dead body.

The organ, which filters blood, metabolises nutrients and helps digest food, was sent to Indore in Madhya Pradesh from Goa on Thursday evening on a regular flight operated by a private airline.

Also Read | New UPI Transaction Rule: Special Characters in UPI IDs Will Cause Payment Rejections Starting February 1, Here's How To Prevent Failed Transactions.

Later, the organ was transplanted into a 67-year-old patient admitted to a private hospital in Indore, the official said.

“The patient is doing well after the liver transplant operation. Giri's posthumous organ donation has given him a new lease of life,” Dr Sanjay Dixit, founder-secretary of the Indore Society for Organ Donation, told PTI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)