New Delhi, January 31: President Droupadi Murmu was on Friday welcomed in Parliament premises by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and an official carrying the 'Sengol', adopted as a cultural symbol by the government. The President will address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament signalling the start for the Budget session.

The President arrived in Parliament in a six-horse driven ceremonial buggy and escorted by the horse-mounted Presidential bodyguard. She was given a guard of honour in the lawns of the Parliament building and was escorted to the Lok Sabha chamber by Dhankhar, Modi, Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. President Droupadi Murmu To Address Both Houses of Parliament Today Ahead of Budget Session 2025-26.

President Droupadi Murmu Accorded Ceremonial Welcome in Parliament

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Parliament to address the joint sitting of both Houses Video source: DD News pic.twitter.com/mOCRiOl7xN — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025

Ahead of President Murmu's arrival, a senior Marshal in the Lok Sabha, who was dressed in traditional attire, removed the Sengol and walked in a procession with Speaker Birla amid drum rolls. The vice president, the prime minister and the Lok Sabha Speaker welcomed the President at the Gaja Dwar of the Parliament building and proceeded to the Lok Sabha chamber in a procession led by the officer carrying the Sengol reverentially.