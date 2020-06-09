India News | Lockdown Extended in West Bengal Till June 30: Mamata Banerjee

Nabanna (West Bengal) [India], June 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that lockdown has been extended in West Bengal till June 30 in view of coronavirus pandemic.

Banerjee held a Cabinet meeting in Nabanna yesterday.

Also Read | Devotees Arrive at Sreekanteswaram Siva Temple in Thiruvananthapuram to Offer Prayers: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 9, 2020.

"Lockdown in the State has been extended till June 30. Till June 10 trains will enter West Bengal carrying migrant workers. We have requested Kolkata Police to check if there is any possibility of allowing cycle for riding in Kolkata and to issue a notification regarding the same," said CM Banerjee.

"West Bengal government would spend Rs 850 crore for social security development project and Rs 1,050 crore for industrial infrastructure development, a soft loan sanctioned by the World Bank," she added.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi to Rajnath Singh: 'Have Chinese Occupied Indian Territory in Ladakh?'.

In another development, Mamata Banerjee-led government also gave a salary hike to the frontline intern doctors, house staff, postgraduate trainees, postdoctoral trainees, said Chandrima Bhattacharya, Junior Minister for Health. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)