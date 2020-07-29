Shillong, Jul 29 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said the state government will lift the lockdown in Shillong agglomeration from midnight.

"The government has decided that the lockdown will not be extended in the Shillong Agglomeration. However, we appeal to all our citizens to not be complacent but stay safe and be vigilant by adhering to the protocols and SOPs," he said.

The announcement was made after he chaired a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Health Minister A L Hek.

A 72-hour lockdown was imposed in the agglomeration -- localities within the Shillong municipality and scheduled areas -- from Monday in an attempt to break the chain of infection.

Prestone said the Meghalaya government has also directed the health department and respective district administrations to speed up conducting random testing in the 71 clusters identified as vulnerable to spread of COVID-19.

Meghalaya has a total of 581 active COVID-19 cases so far, while 196 people have recovered from the disease.

