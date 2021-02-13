New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Saturday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

During discussion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the members not to oppose the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, just for the sake of politics.

"Don't politicise J-K and Ladakh. If you want a political fight, come in the ring, and let's compete. Nobody is scared. It's (J-K and Ladakh) a sensitive part of our country. They have been hurt and have doubts. This House's responsibility is to comfort them, not scrape their wounds," Shah added.

Amit Shah also asserted, "I will reiterate again that this bill has nothing to do with the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, in due time J&K will be given statehood."

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced by the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha on February 4 to replace Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021. The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The new bill is aimed to merge the Jammu and Kashmir cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers with that of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory (AGMUT).

The first leg of the 'Union Budget 2021' session in the lower house will end on Saturday with both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha set to reconvene on March 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)