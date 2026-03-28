Mumbai, March 28: Millions of commuters in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are advised to plan their travel carefully as the Central and Western Railways have announced a major "Mega Block" and "Jumbo Block" for Sunday, March 29 (Sunday Mega Block). The planned disruptions, aimed at essential maintenance and infrastructure upgrades, will see nearly 300 local train services cancelled and significant route diversions across the Central, Western, and Transharbour lines.

Western Railway: 21-Hour Jumbo Block on March 29

The most significant disruption will occur on the Western Line, where a massive 21-hour block is scheduled between Kandivali and Borivali stations. Indian Railways Announces 5 New Reforms Under ‘Reform Express’; Cargo, Construction, and Passenger Convenience in Focus.

The scheduled block has been announced to carry out the work of re-girdering of Bridge No 61. The jumbo block will be undertaken between Kandivali and Borivali stations on UP and DOWN slow line from 22:30 hours on March 28 to 19:30 hours on March 29, and on DOWN fast line from 01:00 hours to 04:30 hours on March 29.

Central Railway Block on Sunday: Main Line and Transharbour Disruptions

Central Railway (CR) will conduct its routine maintenance block to ensure the safety of tracks and signalling systems.

Main Line (Matunga to Mulund): A block on the Up and Down slow lines will take place from 11:05 AM to 3:55 PM. Slow services will be diverted to the fast lines during this period and will not halt at Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg, and Nahur stations.

A block on the Up and Down slow lines will take place from 11:05 AM to 3:55 PM. Slow services will be diverted to the fast lines during this period and will not halt at Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg, and Nahur stations. Transharbour Line (Thane to Vashi/Nerul): Services will be completely suspended between Thane and Vashi/Nerul from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM.

Services will be completely suspended between Thane and Vashi/Nerul from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM. Alternative Routes: Transharbour passengers are permitted to travel via the Main Line and Harbour Line (via Kurla/CSMT) during the block hours using their valid tickets.

Health and Travel Advisory for Commuters

The railway authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during the block hours. For those who must commute, the following measures are recommended:

Check Live Status: Use official railway apps or social media handles for real-time updates on train timings.

Use official railway apps or social media handles for real-time updates on train timings. Use Alternative Transport: BEST and NMMT buses are expected to run extra services on affected routes to accommodate the passenger rush.

BEST and NMMT buses are expected to run extra services on affected routes to accommodate the passenger rush. Allow Extra Time: Expect delays of 15 to 20 minutes for trains that are operational, as they will be running on diverted tracks. Indian Railways New Ticket Cancellation Rules: No Refund Within 8 Hours, Boarding Point Change Made Easier.

The infrastructure work, particularly the bridge re-girdering and Harbour Line extension, is part of a long-term plan to improve suburban connectivity and safety. While these blocks cause temporary inconvenience, officials state they are vital for preventing unplanned breakdowns and ensuring the structural integrity of the city's lifeline.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Facebook Account of M-Indicator), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Fact check

Claim : There is a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, March 29, which will affect local train services in the city. Conclusion : Yes, there is a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, March 29. However, the railways have announced a mega block only for the Central, Western and Transharbour lines. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).